UK advisory firm hires Hay for debt

Cavendish Corporate Finance, a UK sellside M&A advisory firm, said it had hired Alistair Hay to run its debt advisory team. Hay previously worked at Ernst & Young and at RBS.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 08 Sep 2016
Hay joined in August, and will lead the debt advisory team at Cavendish, helping clients secure the best sale prices, or arranging debt facilities as an alternative to sale. He was previous a director in Ernst & Young's capital and debt advisory business, and before that, worked in ...

