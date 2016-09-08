UK advisory firm hires Hay for debt
Cavendish Corporate Finance, a UK sellside M&A advisory firm, said it had hired Alistair Hay to run its debt advisory team. Hay previously worked at Ernst & Young and at RBS.
Hay joined in August, and will lead the debt advisory team at Cavendish, helping clients secure the best sale prices, or arranging debt facilities as an alternative to sale. He was previous a director in Ernst & Young's capital and debt advisory business, and before that, worked in
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.