China’s Ctrip.com nets $2.2bn from block, CB combo

Ctrip announced its plan just before US markets opened on Tuesday, at around 9pm in Hong Kong. The firm bagged $900m from a six year non call three CB, increasing the size from $750m following a good response from investors.Joint bookrunning lead managers JP Morgan and Morgan ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.