Crédit Agricole CIB hires ex-StanChart banker as head of international

Crédit Agricole CIB has hired a ‘head of international’, a new role at the bank’s global markets division. Gene Kim joins from Standard Chartered, and will oversee the markets business in the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

