Crédit Agricole CIB hires ex-StanChart banker as head of international

Crédit Agricole CIB has hired a ‘head of international’, a new role at the bank’s global markets division. Gene Kim joins from Standard Chartered, and will oversee the markets business in the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 08 Sep 2016
Kim was previously regional head of financial markets in greater China and North Asia at Standard Chartered, where he worked with Isabelle Girolami, Crédit Agricole CIB’s head of markets. She joined the French bank last autumn, after previously working as head of global markets ASEAN at Standard ...

