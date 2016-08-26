Brazilians, Mexicans spring into life as Lat Am pipe fills

Following Mexico City Airport Trust’s revealing of its green bond plans on Tuesday, its compatriot Banco Inbursa — part of the Carlos Slim empire — said it would meet investors ahead of a 10 year senior unsecured bond.And with Minerva already plotting a Thursday deal, one new ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.