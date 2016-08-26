Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Brazilians, Mexicans spring into life as Lat Am pipe fills

Three Latin American corporates announced roadshow plans on Wednesday as appetite for EM credit shows no sign of softening.

  • By Oliver West
  • 06:45 AM

Following Mexico City Airport Trust’s revealing of its green bond plans on Tuesday, its compatriot Banco Inbursa — part of the Carlos Slim empire — said it would meet investors ahead of a 10 year senior unsecured bond.

And with Minerva already plotting a Thursday deal, one new ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 HSBC 29,919.82 174 9.02%
2 Citi 29,505.48 135 8.90%
3 JPMorgan 27,413.37 100 8.27%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 24,454.92 92 7.38%
5 Deutsche Bank 17,080.10 63 5.15%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 11,901.03 26 13.80%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,128.76 23 11.74%
3 Santander 8,624.38 20 10.00%
4 Citi 8,413.88 21 9.75%
5 HSBC 7,706.25 22 8.93%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 Citi 11,118.04 45 11.48%
2 JPMorgan 8,477.09 34 8.75%
3 HSBC 7,400.60 41 7.64%
4 Barclays 6,370.07 21 6.57%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,050.33 16 6.24%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 UniCredit 3,265.03 20 12.74%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,600.30 13 10.15%
3 Citi 2,174.60 13 8.48%
4 ING 2,077.34 15 8.10%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 1,246.38 7 4.86%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Sep 2016
1 AXIS Bank 5,094.28 103 21.12%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 2,361.12 115 9.79%
3 HDFC Bank 2,175.53 77 9.02%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 1,858.01 22 7.70%
5 ICICI Bank 1,547.98 41 6.42%