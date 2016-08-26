Popular Mexican bond official becomes CFO of state utility

Jorge Alberto Mendoza Sánchez has become a well known face in bond markets since joining Mexico’s public credit office in August 2010 as deputy director of bond issuance — effectively number two to the DMO head.The government issued a dollar century bond within weeks of Mendoza ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.