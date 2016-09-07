Watermark
ISDA publishes China collateral docs following margin rules rollout

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association has published a document to help market participants navigate the challenges of trading with counterparties in China.

  • By Dan Alderson
  • 07 Sep 2016

The ISDA 2016 China Collateral Memorandum provides information on the legal issues involved in exchanging collateral with a counterparty in China, and analyses the enforceability of collateral rights contained in ISDA credit support documentation under Chinese law.

ISDA’s publication of the memorandum follows the rollout of new ...

