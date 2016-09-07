Watermark
Vistana issues first post-merger ABS

Vistana Signature Experiences is marketing a timeshare offering following its sale to Interval Leisure Group (ILG) by Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 07 Sep 2016

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the lead underwriter on the $300m deal, which is backed by timeshare loans originated by Vistana. Fitch Ratings assigned a preliminary A rating to the $277m senior notes, and a BBB to the $23m subordinate notes.

The securitization is part of ILG’s ...

New! GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,041 15 12.27
2 Citi 5,505 15 11.18
3 Credit Suisse 4,439 8 9.01
4 Lloyds Bank 3,788 10 7.69
5 Deutsche Bank 3,293 8 6.69

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 Wells Fargo Securities 56,552.77 125 12.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 49,319.41 130 10.48%
3 JPMorgan 43,411.91 121 9.22%
4 Citi 42,707.96 121 9.07%
5 Credit Suisse 38,370.00 97 8.15%