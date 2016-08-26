Ico returns to dollars amid flurry of supply

Amid a slew of dollar trades from more regular dollar issuers on Wednesday, Ico returned to the market for the first time since 2014 with a no-grow $500m September 2018 that was priced at the tight end of guidance and was more than 150% subscribed.Leads Goldman ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.