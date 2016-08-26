EIB to return to sterling long end

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and TD Securities are running a September 2026 sterling bond for the issuer. No price thoughts had been released by press time.The deal will be the longest sterling syndication from a supranational or non-UK agency since ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.