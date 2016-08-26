Watermark
Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2016: the Winners

GlobalCapital announces the results of its first full scale, standalone set of Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 05:00 PM
GlobalCapital announced the winners in a ceremony at the end of the Sustainable & Responsible Capital Markets Forum, held in Amsterdam on September 6.

The Awards were the result of an extensive market poll, conducted in July. Issuers, investors, investment banks and other market participants voted in the poll, choosing the best Green and SRI Bond deals, market participants and innovations in the year July 2015 to July 2016.

These Awards therefore represent the most comprehensive survey so far of market opinion on what are the most impressive actions and actors in this important market.

GlobalCapital would like to thank all who shared their expertise by voting in the poll, and congratulates all the winners and nominees.



Green and SRI Bond Deals of the Year


Most Innovative Green/SRI Bond Deal

Apple

$1.5bn 2.85% February 2023, issued in February 2016

Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch


2.         Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası

            $300m 4.875% May 2021, issued in May 2016

3.         Starbucks Corp

            $500m 2.45% June 2026, issued in May 2016


North American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year

Apple

$1.5bn 2.85% February 2023, issued in February 2016

Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch


2.         Renovate America

            Hero Funding Trust 2016-1

            $217.5m 4.05%, issued in February 2016

3.         Starbucks Corp

            $500m 2.45% June 2026, issued in May 2016


EMEA Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year

Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası

$300m 4.875% May 2021, issued May 2016

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, Standard Chartered (gcs), Commerzbank, ING, UniCredit (bks)


2.         Tennet

            €500m 1% June 2026

            €500m 1.875% June 2036, issued in June 2016

3.         Instituto de Crédito Oficial

            €500m 0.1% September 2018, issued in April 2016


Asia Pacific Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year

Bank of China

$1bn 2.25% July 2021

$750m FRN July 2019

€500m 0.75% July 2021

$500m 1.875% July 2019

Rmb1.5bn 3.6% July 2018, issued in July 2016

Bank of China, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, BNP Paribas, CCB, Commerzbank, ING, SEB


2.         Agricultural Bank of China

            $500m 2.75% October 2020

            $400m 2.125% October 2018

            Rmb600m 4.15% October 2017, issued in October 2015

3.         Axis Bank

            $500m 2.875% June 2021, issued in June 2016


Latin American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year


Nacional Financiera

$500m 3.375% November 2020, issued in November 2015

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole, Daiwa


2.         Banco Nacional de Costa Rica

            $500m 5.875% April 2021, issued in April 2016


Public Sector Green Bond Deal of the Year


Région Île-de-France

€650m 0.5% June 2025, issued in June 2016

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Natixis, Société Générale


2.         Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten

            €1bn 0.05% July 2024, issued in July 2016

3.         Kommuninvest

            $600m 1.5% April 2019, issued in March 2016


Private Sector Green Bond Deal of the Year

Apple

$1.5bn 2.85% February 2023, issued in February 2016

Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch


2.         ABN Amro

            €500m 0.625% May 2022, issued in May 2016

3.         Tennet

            €500m 1% June 2026

            €500m 1.875% June 2036, issued in June 2016


Green/SRI ABS Deal of the Year

Renovate America

Hero Funding Trust 2016-1

$217.5m 4.05%, issued in February 2016

Morgan Stanley


2.         Toyota Motor Credit Corp

            Toyota Auto Receivables 2016-B Owner Trust

            Class A-1 $446m retained

            Class A-2a $325m 1.02%

            Class A-2b $116m FRN

            Class A-3 $441m 1.3%

            Class A-4 $121m 1.52%

            Class B $40m retained, issued in May 2016

3.         SolarCity Corp

            SolarCity FTE Series 1, Series 2016-A

            Class A $152m 4.8%

            Class B $33.5m 6.85%, issued in January 2016

            SolarCity LMC Series V, Series 2016-1

            Class A $52m 5.25%

            Class B $5.2m 7.5%, issued in March 2016


Social Bond Deal of the Year

Instituto de Crédito Oficial

€500m 0.1% September 2018, issued in April 2016

BBVA, Crédit Agricole, HSBC


2.         Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten

            €1bn 0.05% July 2024, issued in July 2016

3.         Starbucks Corp

            $500m 2.45% June 2026, issued in May 2016


Best Issuers


Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Issuer

World Bank

2.         KfW

3.         European Investment Bank


Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Funding Official

Aldo Romani, European Investment Bank

Runners-up: Eila Kreivi (EIB), Heike Reichelt (World Bank), Otto Weyhausen-Brinkmann (KfW)


Most Impressive Supranational Green/SRI Bond Issuer

European Investment Bank

2.         World Bank

3.         International Finance Corp

Most Impressive Government Agency Green/SRI Bond Issuer

KfW

2.         Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten

3.         Kommuninvest


Most Impressive Municipal/Local Authority Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Région Île-de-France

2.         Province of Ontario

3.         City of Gothenburg


Most Impressive Bank Green/SRI Bond Issuer

ABN Amro

2.         Deutsche Kreditbank

3.         ING


Most Impressive Corporate Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Apple

2.         Tennet

3.         Alliander


Best Green/SRI Issuer for Transparency of Pre-Deal Information

KfW

2. European Investment Bank

3. World Bank


Best Green/SRI Issuer for Post-Deal Reporting

European Investment Bank

2. KfW

3. International Finance Corp


Best Investment Banks


Overall Most Impressive Bank for Green/SRI Capital Markets

Crédit Agricole

2. Bank of America Merrill Lynch

3. SEB


Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Banker

Tanguy Claquin, Crédit Agricole

2. Christopher Flensborg, SEB

3. Marilyn Ceci, JP Morgan

Most Impressive Green/SRI Bank for Supranational, Sovereign and Agency Borrowers

Crédit Agricole

2. SEB

3. Bank of America Merrill Lynch


Most Impressive Green/SRI Bank for Municipal/Local Authority Borrowers

Crédit Agricole

2. SEB

3. Bank of America Merrill Lynch


Most Impressive Green/SRI Bank for Private Sector Borrowers

Crédit Agricole

2. Bank of America Merrill Lynch

3. ABN Amro


Most Impressive Bank for Americas Green/SRI Capital Markets

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

2. JP Morgan

3. Morgan Stanley


Most Impressive Bank for EMEA Green/SRI Capital Markets

Crédit Agricole

2. SEB

3. HSBC


Most Impressive Bank for Asia Pacific Green/SRI Capital Markets

Crédit Agricole

2. HSBC

3. Bank of America Merrill Lynch


Best Investor, Second Opinion Provider and Law Firm


Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Firm

Mirova

2. BlackRock

3. Zurich Insurance


Most impressive Green/SRI Investor

Chris Wigley, Mirova

2.         Ashley Schulten, BlackRock

3.         Manuel Lewin, Zurich Insurance


Most Impressive Second Opinion Provider

Oekom Research

2.         Cicero

3.         Sustainalytics


Best Green/SRI Law Firm

Clifford Chance

2.         Linklaters

3.         Shearman & Sterling


General Awards


Most Influential Champion of the Market

Christopher Flensborg, SEB

2.         Sean Kidney, Climate Bonds Initiative

3.         Tanguy Claquin, Crédit Agricole


Most Valuable Innovation for the Green/SRI Bond Market

ICMA Green Bond Principles, 2016

2.         Working Towards a Harmonized Framework for Impact Reporting

3.         ICMA Guidance for Issuers of Social Bonds, 2016


Most Supportive Jurisdiction/Government Policy for Green/SRI Bonds

China

2.         France

3.         UK

