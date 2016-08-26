Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2016: the Winners

GlobalCapital announced the winners in a ceremony at the end of the Sustainable & Responsible Capital Markets Forum, held in Amsterdam on September 6.
The Awards were the result of an extensive market poll, conducted in July. Issuers, investors, investment banks and other market participants voted in the poll, choosing the best Green and SRI Bond deals, market participants and innovations in the year July 2015 to July 2016.
These Awards therefore represent the most comprehensive survey so far of market opinion on what are the most impressive actions and actors in this important market.
GlobalCapital would like to thank all who shared their expertise by voting in the poll, and congratulates all the winners and nominees.
Green and SRI Bond Deals of the Year
Most Innovative Green/SRI Bond Deal
Apple
$1.5bn 2.85% February 2023, issued in February 2016
Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
2. Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası
$300m 4.875% May 2021, issued in May 2016
3. Starbucks Corp
$500m 2.45% June 2026, issued in May 2016
North American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year
Apple
$1.5bn 2.85% February 2023, issued in February 2016
Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
2. Renovate America
Hero Funding Trust 2016-1
$217.5m 4.05%, issued in February 2016
3. Starbucks Corp
$500m 2.45% June 2026, issued in May 2016
EMEA Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year
Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası
$300m 4.875% May 2021, issued May 2016
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, Standard Chartered (gcs), Commerzbank, ING, UniCredit (bks)
2. Tennet
€500m 1% June 2026
€500m 1.875% June 2036, issued in June 2016
3. Instituto de Crédito Oficial
€500m 0.1% September 2018, issued in April 2016
Asia Pacific Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year
Bank of China
$1bn 2.25% July 2021
$750m FRN July 2019
€500m 0.75% July 2021
$500m 1.875% July 2019
Rmb1.5bn 3.6% July 2018, issued in July 2016
Bank of China, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, BNP Paribas, CCB, Commerzbank, ING, SEB
2. Agricultural Bank of China
$500m 2.75% October 2020
$400m 2.125% October 2018
Rmb600m 4.15% October 2017, issued in October 2015
3. Axis Bank
$500m 2.875% June 2021, issued in June 2016
Latin American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year
Nacional Financiera
$500m 3.375% November 2020, issued in November 2015
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole, Daiwa
2. Banco Nacional de Costa Rica
$500m 5.875% April 2021, issued in April 2016
Public Sector Green Bond Deal of the Year
Région Île-de-France
€650m 0.5% June 2025, issued in June 2016
BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Natixis, Société Générale
2. Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten
€1bn 0.05% July 2024, issued in July 2016
3. Kommuninvest
$600m 1.5% April 2019, issued in March 2016
Private Sector Green Bond Deal of the Year
Apple
$1.5bn 2.85% February 2023, issued in February 2016
Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
2. ABN Amro
€500m 0.625% May 2022, issued in May 2016
3. Tennet
€500m 1% June 2026
€500m 1.875% June 2036, issued in June 2016
Green/SRI ABS Deal of the Year
Renovate America
Hero Funding Trust 2016-1
$217.5m 4.05%, issued in February 2016
Morgan Stanley
2. Toyota Motor Credit Corp
Toyota Auto Receivables 2016-B Owner Trust
Class A-1 $446m retained
Class A-2a $325m 1.02%
Class A-2b $116m FRN
Class A-3 $441m 1.3%
Class A-4 $121m 1.52%
Class B $40m retained, issued in May 2016
3. SolarCity Corp
SolarCity FTE Series 1, Series 2016-A
Class A $152m 4.8%
Class B $33.5m 6.85%, issued in January 2016
SolarCity LMC Series V, Series 2016-1
Class A $52m 5.25%
Class B $5.2m 7.5%, issued in March 2016
Social Bond Deal of the Year
Instituto de Crédito Oficial
€500m 0.1% September 2018, issued in April 2016
BBVA, Crédit Agricole, HSBC
2. Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten
€1bn 0.05% July 2024, issued in July 2016
3. Starbucks Corp
$500m 2.45% June 2026, issued in May 2016
Best Issuers
Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Issuer
World Bank
2. KfW
3. European Investment Bank
Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Funding Official
Aldo Romani, European Investment Bank
Runners-up: Eila Kreivi (EIB), Heike Reichelt (World Bank), Otto Weyhausen-Brinkmann (KfW)
Most Impressive Supranational Green/SRI Bond Issuer
European Investment Bank
2. World Bank
3. International Finance Corp
Most Impressive Government Agency Green/SRI Bond Issuer
KfW
2. Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten
3. Kommuninvest
Most Impressive Municipal/Local Authority Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Région Île-de-France
2. Province of Ontario
3. City of Gothenburg
Most Impressive Bank Green/SRI Bond Issuer
ABN Amro
2. Deutsche Kreditbank
3. ING
Most Impressive Corporate Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Apple
2. Tennet
3. Alliander
Best Green/SRI Issuer for Transparency of Pre-Deal Information
KfW
2. European Investment Bank
3. World Bank
Best Green/SRI Issuer for Post-Deal Reporting
European Investment Bank
2. KfW
3. International Finance Corp
Best Investment Banks
Overall Most Impressive Bank for Green/SRI Capital Markets
Crédit Agricole
2. Bank of America Merrill Lynch
3. SEB
Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Banker
Tanguy Claquin, Crédit Agricole
2. Christopher Flensborg, SEB
3. Marilyn Ceci, JP Morgan
Most Impressive Green/SRI Bank for Supranational, Sovereign and Agency Borrowers
Crédit Agricole
2. SEB
3. Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Most Impressive Green/SRI Bank for Municipal/Local Authority Borrowers
Crédit Agricole
2. SEB
3. Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Most Impressive Green/SRI Bank for Private Sector Borrowers
Crédit Agricole
2. Bank of America Merrill Lynch
3. ABN Amro
Most Impressive Bank for Americas Green/SRI Capital Markets
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
2. JP Morgan
3. Morgan Stanley
Most Impressive Bank for EMEA Green/SRI Capital Markets
Crédit Agricole
2. SEB
3. HSBC
Most Impressive Bank for Asia Pacific Green/SRI Capital Markets
Crédit Agricole
2. HSBC
3. Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Best Investor, Second Opinion Provider and Law Firm
Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Firm
Mirova
2. BlackRock
3. Zurich Insurance
Most impressive Green/SRI Investor
Chris Wigley, Mirova
2. Ashley Schulten, BlackRock
3. Manuel Lewin, Zurich Insurance
Most Impressive Second Opinion Provider
Oekom Research
2. Cicero
3. Sustainalytics
Best Green/SRI Law Firm
Clifford Chance
2. Linklaters
3. Shearman & Sterling
General Awards
Most Influential Champion of the Market
Christopher Flensborg, SEB
2. Sean Kidney, Climate Bonds Initiative
3. Tanguy Claquin, Crédit Agricole
Most Valuable Innovation for the Green/SRI Bond Market
ICMA Green Bond Principles, 2016
2. Working Towards a Harmonized Framework for Impact Reporting
3. ICMA Guidance for Issuers of Social Bonds, 2016
Most Supportive Jurisdiction/Government Policy for Green/SRI Bonds
China
2. France
3. UK