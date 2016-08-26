Private placements in focus at LMA event as loan volumes droop

This year’s 28% drop in EMEA loan volumes was not unforeseen by LMA members. When asked their volume expectations in September 2015, some 55% of delegates at the LMA event had said they expected volumes to be roughly the same in 2016.But the year to date figure ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.