Private placements in focus at LMA event as loan volumes droop

After loan volumes nosedived this year, participants looked to the success of private placement market as an area of opportunity Loan Market Association's annual conference in London on Wednesday.

  • By Elly Whittaker
  • 04:00 PM

This year’s 28% drop in EMEA loan volumes was not unforeseen by LMA members. When asked their volume expectations in September 2015, some 55% of delegates at the LMA event had said they expected volumes to be roughly the same in 2016.

But the year to date figure ...

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 235,816.33 702 11.31%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 230,360.95 740 11.05%
3 Citi 144,304.14 411 6.92%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 125,822.52 537 6.04%
5 Mizuho 110,242.80 493 5.29%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,263.33 7 9.40%
2 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 3,398.57 7 7.49%
3 Mizuho 2,873.83 9 6.33%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 2,783.77 13 6.14%
5 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,631.52 6 5.80%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 UniCredit 11,410.24 48 10.09%
2 JPMorgan 10,026.46 19 8.87%
3 HSBC 9,626.17 29 8.51%
4 Credit Suisse 7,596.35 13 6.72%
5 BNP Paribas 7,304.22 50 6.46%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 BNP Paribas 24,460.18 106 6.71%
2 UniCredit 24,450.64 113 6.71%
3 JPMorgan 23,194.32 42 6.36%
4 HSBC 19,637.66 97 5.39%
5 ING 16,772.77 102 4.60%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%