CarVal returns to UK RMBS with legacy deal

CarVal is stepping back into the UK nonconforming RMBS market with a new £321m deal from its Dukinfield shelf.

  • By David Bell
  • 04:45 PM

Royal Bank of Scotland is acting as sole arranger, lead manager and sole bookrunner on the deal, Dukinfield II, which is due to settle on September 26th.

RBS released initial price thoughts on the deal on Wednesday, with the £215m ‘A’  tranche, rated triple-A by Moody’s and ...

New! GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,041 15 12.27
2 Citi 5,505 15 11.18
3 Credit Suisse 4,439 8 9.01
4 Lloyds Bank 3,788 10 7.69
5 Deutsche Bank 3,293 8 6.69

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 Wells Fargo Securities 56,552.77 125 12.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 49,319.41 130 10.48%
3 JPMorgan 43,411.91 121 9.22%
4 Citi 42,707.96 121 9.07%
5 Credit Suisse 38,370.00 97 8.15%