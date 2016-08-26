CarVal returns to UK RMBS with legacy deal

Royal Bank of Scotland is acting as sole arranger, lead manager and sole bookrunner on the deal, Dukinfield II, which is due to settle on September 26th.RBS released initial price thoughts on the deal on Wednesday, with the £215m ‘A’ tranche, rated triple-A by Moody’s and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.