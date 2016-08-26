Watermark
CLOs singled out for praise at loan market conference

Despite tough market conditions this year so far, there were some bright spots singled out at the leveraged finance panel at the LMA conference on Wednesday, with the growth of CLOs highlighted as a strong point for the market.

  • By Max Bower
  • 04:00 PM

One market official highlighted Standard & Poor’s data showing that CLO issuance for the first eight months of the year reached €10bn, up from €9.8bn in the same period of 2015.

“CLOs have proved a remarkable asset class,” said one market participant, who pointed out that default rates ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 UniCredit 11,410.24 48 10.09%
2 JPMorgan 10,026.46 19 8.87%
3 HSBC 9,626.17 29 8.51%
4 Credit Suisse 7,596.35 13 6.72%
5 BNP Paribas 7,304.22 50 6.46%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 Goldman Sachs 5,141.64 27 10.54%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,080.76 31 10.42%
3 Citi 4,191.20 14 8.59%
4 Barclays 3,601.58 19 7.38%
5 JPMorgan 2,917.70 22 5.98%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 19,800.96 148 11.07%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,389.63 118 9.72%
3 Barclays 15,694.41 95 8.77%
4 Goldman Sachs 15,523.50 95 8.68%
5 Deutsche Bank 15,320.36 90 8.56%