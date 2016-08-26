Natixis prices first publicly syndicated long Pfandbrief

After issuing private placements and a €100m three year deal last year, Natixis Pfandbriefbank returned to the covered bond market on Wednesday for its first properly syndicated long dated deal in sub-benchmark size of €250m.The issuer roadshowed the deal last week and joint lead managers on ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.