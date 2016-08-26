SG weighs in with dollar AT1 as euro buyers await reopener

Joint bookrunners Société Générale, Citi, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan launched initial price thoughts of 7.625%-7.75% for the $1.5bn perpetual non-call five year additional tier one. Pricing was then revised to 7.5% plus or minus 12.5bp, and the final coupon was set at 7.375%....
