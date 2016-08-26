RBS, Nationwide seek dollar sub on subdued Brexit fears

Royal Bank of Scotlandwas looking to sell seven year senior bonds through its own investment bank as well as joint bookrunners BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.A banker away from the deal compared the new issue’s price ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.