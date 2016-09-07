Junson sells Longfor block for $232m

Joint leads Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs opened books for the sale at 4.30pm Hong Kong time and had them covered within 30 minutes, according to a source close to the deal.Long-only investors and hedge funds came in for the block, which was set to close at ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.