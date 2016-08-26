SSAs squeeze into dollar short end but investors happy to buy

A pair of agencies are out in threes — the busiest part of the dollar curve over the last few months — and are showing that there is plenty of room in that tenor.Kommuninvest was the first of the two to hit screens on Tuesday and, after ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.