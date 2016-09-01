KDB snaps up $1bn with tight pricing strategy

A source close to the issuer told GlobalCapital Asia thatthe time was right to do the deal. “I personally see high possibility of a September rate hike — higher than the 30% the market thinks — so we wanted to seize the moment before it happens.“Plus, there’s pent-up demand ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.