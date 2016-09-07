Vingroup allocates $300m loan to 12 banks

The five year loan, which started at $240m, has been syndicated to 12 banks, according to a banker on the deal. “The leads are happy with their final hold and some banks had to be scaled back,” he said.Credit Suisse, Industrial and Commercial Bank of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.