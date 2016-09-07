Brazilian Minerva eyes 10 year

B1/BB-/BB- rated Minerva met fixed income investors in London on Monday and was in Boston and Los Angeles on Tuesday. The company will be in New York on Wednesday and bankers believe it is likely to issue on Thursday.Minerva is planning to raise new debt to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.