US mortgage originations at highest levels since 2013

“At $518bn, first lien mortgage originations marked the highest volume seen in a single quarter since Q2 2013, driven by a combination of continued purchase origination growth and refinance activity spurred by low interest rates,” said the report.Black Knight’s data showed that two thirds of Q2 purchase ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.