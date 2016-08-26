Crédit Agricole CIB restarts in equity derivatives

Crédit Agricole CIB plans to restart its equity derivatives business, and start issuing structured notes with equity underlyings, according to the bank’s head of global markets. The bank sold a €12.5bn notional equity derivatives book to BNP Paribas in 2013, but now plans to get back into the business through its new “Equity Solutions” division.