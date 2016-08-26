Real estate firms Buwog, Confinimmo add to equity-linked revival

Buwog, the Austro-German home builder and asset manager, added to the recent reemergence of convertible bond issuance on Tuesday with the sale of a €300m bond convertible into its shares, while the Belgian real estate investment trust Confinimmo also came to market with a €230m deal to buy back bonds due in 2018.