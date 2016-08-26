EIB to photo Finnish as EFSF taps long end
The European Investment Bank will on Wednesday tackle a part of the euro curve where Finland drew a strong book last week, as the European Financial Stability Facility made light work of its funding needs for the third quarter.
EIB hired Citi
, Deutsche Bank
, Société Générale
and UniCredit
on Tuesday to run a seven year Earn. The deal follows last week’s seven year trade by Finland, a €3bn September 2023 bond
that drew a book of around €11bn despite offering a negative
...
