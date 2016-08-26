Two CLOs readying as primary market engine revs up

GlobalCapital understands that the deals are being structured by Citi and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, respectively, and it is understood that after being marketed this week, both deals are likely to be issued before or just after the conference in Miami.CLOs are expected to be a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.