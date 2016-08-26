Bayer Monsanto $65bn takeover steps forward

German chemicals and pharmaceuticals company Bayer confirmed on Tuesday that it is in advanced discussions with US agrochemicals specialist Monsanto. The announcement came after Bayer increased its all-cash offer from $125 per Monsanto share to $127.50.
Though Bayer also said that key terms and conditions had not been agreed.Bayer intends to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.