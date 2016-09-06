Watermark
Go to Asia edition

R&R Ice Cream sprinkles €1bn loan on Nestle JV

R&R Ice Cream, the world’s largest private ice cream manufacturer, is scheduled to launch €1bn of loans this month as its joint venture with Nestle’s ice cream business nears completion.

  • By Max Bower
  • 06 Sep 2016

The deal comprises an €800m term loan ‘B’ and a €220m revolving credit facility, and follows R&R’s plan to redeem its €150m of senior secured 4.75% 2020 notes and €253m of 2018 PIK toggle notes.

Credit Suisse, Citi, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 UniCredit 11,410.24 48 10.09%
2 JPMorgan 10,026.46 19 8.87%
3 HSBC 9,626.17 29 8.51%
4 Credit Suisse 7,596.35 13 6.72%
5 BNP Paribas 7,304.22 50 6.46%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 Goldman Sachs 5,141.64 27 10.54%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,080.76 31 10.42%
3 Citi 4,191.20 14 8.59%
4 Barclays 3,601.58 19 7.38%
5 JPMorgan 2,917.70 22 5.98%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 19,800.96 148 11.07%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,389.63 118 9.72%
3 Barclays 15,694.41 95 8.77%
4 Goldman Sachs 15,523.50 95 8.68%
5 Deutsche Bank 15,320.36 90 8.56%