Commerzbank finds time for undersupplied opco senior

Commerzbankacted as lead manager for the seven year senior transaction, while BBVA, DekaBank, DZ Bank and Natixis were joint leads without books.Initial price thoughts were circulated at mid-swaps plus 70bp area, and the final spread was then set 8bp tighter at 62bp. At ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.