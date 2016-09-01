SGX forms working group after July trading disruption

The group was set up in consultation with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to assess and make recommendations on securities market operations, SGX said in a statement on Tuesday.It will be chaired by Ho Tian Yee, a board member of DBS Group Holdings and chairman of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.