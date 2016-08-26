Watermark
ESM picks new ops boss

The European Stability Mechanism has hired an industry veteran from the European Investment Fund to run its middle and back offices.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 11:30 AM

Maurice Hickey takes over the top operations job at ESM from Françoise Blondeel, who has joined the supranational’s management board.

As well as managing the ESM’s middle and back office team, Hickey will also be in charge of the portfolio performance of the ESM’s €80bn of paid-in capital.

