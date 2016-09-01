Aneka Gas raises Rph1tr on low end pricing

The private gas distributor offered 766.7m primary shares or 25% of its enlarged share capital, while 153.3m secondary shares were supplied by Aneka Mega Energi, which is equal to 5% of the issuer's enlarged capital.Joint lead underwriters DBS Vickers Securities, Mandiri and RHB opened books on
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.