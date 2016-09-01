Indiabulls in focus with inaugural Masala bond

Axis Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Credit Suisse, Nomura and Yes Bank are joint bookrunners and joint lead managers on the deal. Initial price guidance for the Reg S note was set at 8.75%-8.85% on Tuesday morning Asia time.While Indiabulls Housing is a new name ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.