GF Securities hikes fundraising to HK$8bn
GF Securities has finally settled on raising HK$8bn ($1bn) from its latest syndicated loan, doubling the size of the fundraising due to robust demand.
The Chinese brokerage launched its three year deal into syndication in July
at a base size of HK$4bn, picking Bank of China, China Citic Bank, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, Standard Chartered and Wing Lung Bank as mandated lead arrangers and
