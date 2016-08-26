Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ECB talk sends financial CDS to post-Brexit tights

Talk of the European Central Bank extending its bond buying programme to banks sent the iTraxx Europe Senior Financials credit default swap basket back within 20bp of the Main index on Monday and to its tightest levels since the UK referendum vote on EU membership at the end of June.

  • By Dan Alderson
  • 07:00 PM
Senior Financials tightened from 87.25bp to 85.5bp during Monday’s session, amid thin trading as the UK market was on holiday for Labor Day. The Main index also skirted post-Brexit tights at 66bp. At the time of the UK vote in July, the Senior Financials basket traded 40bp wider ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 255,996.50 1045 8.66%
2 Citi 232,975.82 834 7.88%
3 Barclays 222,356.11 687 7.52%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 206,946.93 720 7.00%
5 HSBC 179,732.36 730 6.08%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 BNP Paribas 24,460.18 106 6.81%
2 UniCredit 24,220.80 111 6.74%
3 JPMorgan 23,194.32 42 6.46%
4 HSBC 19,279.32 96 5.37%
5 ING 16,772.77 102 4.67%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 JPMorgan 10,484.60 56 10.00%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,816.07 50 8.41%
3 Citi 6,911.91 36 6.59%
4 Morgan Stanley 6,880.19 37 6.56%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,672.44 32 6.37%