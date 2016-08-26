ECB talk sends financial CDS to post-Brexit tights
Talk of the European Central Bank extending its bond buying programme to banks sent the iTraxx Europe Senior Financials credit default swap basket back within 20bp of the Main index on Monday and to its tightest levels since the UK referendum vote on EU membership at the end of June.
Senior Financials tightened from 87.25bp to 85.5bp during Monday’s session, amid thin trading as the UK market was on holiday for Labor Day. The Main index also skirted post-Brexit tights at 66bp. At the time of the UK vote in July, the Senior Financials basket traded 40bp wider
...
