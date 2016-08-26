Watermark
Barclays names new investment bank boss

Barclays has hired a new head of its corporate and international bank from JP Morgan. Tim Throsby, who is global head of equities at JPM, will take up the role in January, subject to regulatory approval.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 04:45 PM

Throsby is one of several ex-JP Morgan bankers to join the Barclays team since Jes Staley, former chief executive of JP Morgan’s investment bank, joined Barclays as group CEO.

JP Morgan alumni at the top of the firm include group COO Paul Compton and group CRO CS Venkatakrishnan, ...

