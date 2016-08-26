Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ENBW revives hybrid market

A dire year for hybrid issuance received some cheer on Monday as German utilities company ENBW mandated three banks for a transaction in the asset class, the European market’s third such deal this year.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 04:15 PM

The A3/A- rated issuer has hired BNP Paribas, HSBCand JP Morganto arrange Asian and European roadshows beginning on September 8.

ENBW is marketing a dated non-call 5.5 year transaction that will be denominated in dollars or euros, or both currencies.

After a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 29 Aug 2016
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 98,746.56 360 6.37%
2 JPMorgan 95,869.49 356 6.18%
3 Citi 84,235.97 337 5.43%
4 Deutsche Bank 70,599.67 249 4.55%
5 Barclays 69,387.97 259 4.47%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 BNP Paribas 15,981.42 72 7.45%
2 Deutsche Bank 15,667.73 49 7.31%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,438.78 43 6.73%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,406.34 64 6.25%
5 Barclays 13,198.29 43 6.16%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 Goldman Sachs 5,027.09 25 10.60%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,009.34 30 10.56%
3 Citi 4,119.78 13 8.69%
4 Barclays 3,601.58 19 7.59%
5 JPMorgan 2,803.14 20 5.91%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 JPMorgan 19,800.31 147 11.07%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,389.63 118 9.72%
3 Barclays 15,694.41 95 8.77%
4 Goldman Sachs 15,523.50 95 8.68%
5 Deutsche Bank 15,320.36 90 8.56%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 Deutsche Bank 16,880.83 41 6.48%
2 BNP Paribas 16,468.78 63 6.32%
3 Barclays 15,847.21 44 6.08%
4 HSBC 13,691.31 58 5.25%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,379.31 59 5.13%