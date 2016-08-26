Nordic trend deepens with Hemso’s benchmark bond

Hemso closed a three day roadshow for a €500m non-grow 10 year bond with a €3.4bn book, that is, orders for almost seven times the size of its offering.Bookrunners BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank and Nordea released initial price thoughts of 95bp-100bp over mid-swaps. Final terms ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.