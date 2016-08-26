Watermark
EFSF set to add liquidity at long end of curve

The European Financial Stability Facility is planning to wrap up its third quarter funding needs via a single visit to the market with a deal that will pour some liquidity into the long end of its outstanding bonds.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 04:00 PM

The supranational mandated Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland on Monday to run a no-grow €1bn tap of its 1.375% May 2047 benchmark. The deal looks set to be priced on Tuesday and will cover all of the EFSF’s third quarter funding needs.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 Barclays 15,126.82 22 10.32%
2 HSBC 12,977.58 18 8.85%
3 Citi 11,827.31 20 8.07%
4 JPMorgan 10,753.73 18 7.33%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,682.41 16 7.29%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 29 Aug 2016
1 JPMorgan 39,567.48 118 11.93%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 33,251.32 93 10.03%
3 Citi 31,272.64 90 9.43%
4 HSBC 26,305.56 69 7.93%
5 Goldman Sachs 22,949.44 54 6.92%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 Barclays 30,952.68 72 9.08%
2 UniCredit 26,716.90 100 7.84%
3 HSBC 25,800.86 92 7.57%
4 JPMorgan 23,107.56 69 6.78%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 22,576.15 63 6.62%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 69,822.99 391 7.61%
2 HSBC 64,479.55 251 7.03%
3 Barclays 63,483.98 195 6.92%
4 Citi 58,390.33 196 6.36%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 50,077.48 158 5.46%