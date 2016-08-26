Domanico starts Créd Ag job, Hall out
Sébastien Domanico has started in his job as head of debt capital markets at Crédit Agricole CIB, after a long run of gardening leave. The firm's previous DCM head, Tim Hall, departed in July.
Domanico, who was global head of FIG origination at Société Générale until the beginning of April this year, started as head of DCM on September 2. He is based in Paris and reports to Isabelle Girolami, head of global markets, who told GlobalCapital recently about an ambitious
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.