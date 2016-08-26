Watermark
Real estate deals crop up but sector lags

Two European real estate investment companies have wrapped up loans in the last week though borrowing by the sector is lagging behind bumper 2015 volumes.

  • By Robert Cooke
  • 03:00 PM

Paris-based commercial real estate company Cegereal, which invests in office properties in the French capital, has signed a €525m credit agreement with a group of European banks. Proceeds will be used to refinance a €405m loan due to mature in August 2017 and to finance future acquisitions.

The ...

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 235,816.33 702 11.31%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 230,360.95 740 11.05%
3 Citi 144,304.14 411 6.92%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 125,822.52 537 6.04%
5 Mizuho 110,242.80 493 5.29%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,263.33 7 9.47%
2 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 3,398.57 7 7.55%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 2,783.77 13 6.18%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,631.52 6 5.85%
5 Mizuho 2,621.83 8 5.82%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 11,410.24 48 10.09%
2 JPMorgan 10,026.46 19 8.87%
3 HSBC 9,626.17 29 8.51%
4 Credit Suisse 7,596.35 13 6.72%
5 BNP Paribas 7,304.22 50 6.46%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 BNP Paribas 24,460.18 106 6.81%
2 UniCredit 24,220.80 111 6.75%
3 JPMorgan 23,194.32 42 6.46%
4 HSBC 19,279.32 96 5.37%
5 ING 16,772.77 102 4.67%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%