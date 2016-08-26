Watermark
Summer rally drives UK ABS back to pre-Brexit levels

A summer supply shortage coupled with rising demand for structured finance assets has driven UK ABS spreads back to pre-Brexit levels.

  • By David Bell
  • 03:00 PM

Analysts expect UK deals to dominate supply in the remainder of the year, but demand will still be unsatisfied, they argue.

UK RMBS senior tranches are trading inside their pre-referendum levels in the secondary market, JP Morgan research analysts wrote on Monday, after an August rally that saw ...

