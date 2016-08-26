Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Paragon picks spot for strategic tier two

Paragon Group made a rare appearance in the public capital markets on Monday, raising £150m of tier two capital as it looks to optimise its capital stack and gain some protection against potential rule changes.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 02:15 PM

Lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS set initial price thoughts of 7.5% area for the 10 non-call five year tier two bond, whose size was eventually set at the upper end of the £125m-£150m guidance.

Pricing guidance was revised during the course of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 UBS 9,677.63 58 5.90%
2 HSBC 9,491.66 52 5.79%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 8,532.32 39 5.21%
4 Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - LBBW 7,975.45 47 4.87%
5 Commerzbank Group 7,969.91 47 4.86%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 67,675.72 297 6.77%
2 Citi 61,636.72 340 6.17%
3 Morgan Stanley 56,348.99 249 5.64%
4 HSBC 56,072.58 229 5.61%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 54,005.41 265 5.40%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 JPMorgan 52,864.22 208 10.85%
2 Citi 49,178.89 247 10.09%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,446.64 217 8.91%
4 Morgan Stanley 40,567.00 183 8.32%
5 Wells Fargo Securities 38,742.74 188 7.95%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 Credit Agricole CIB 7,372.24 27 8.48%
2 UBS 5,981.15 20 6.88%
3 BNP Paribas 5,884.81 22 6.77%
4 Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - LBBW 5,306.88 20 6.11%
5 Commerzbank Group 5,042.43 21 5.80%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 BNP Paribas 6,163.54 19 11.17%
2 HSBC 5,625.84 17 10.19%
3 UBS 5,562.70 20 10.08%
4 Barclays 4,513.52 9 8.18%
5 JPMorgan 2,909.54 15 5.27%