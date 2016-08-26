UBI prices soft bullet OBG inside UniCredit’s conditional pass through
Unione di Banche Italiane’s (UBI) soft bullet €1bn 10 year Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite was priced tighter than UniCredit’s €1bn 10 year conditional pass through (CPT), issued two weeks ago.
UBI opened books for an Aa2-rated soft bullet 10 year covered bond at 8am UK time with guidance of 23bp area over mid-swaps. By 9:40am the order book was over €1bn, and at 10:25am when orders exceeded €1.25bn, the spread was refined to 20bp +/- 1bp. At 11:25am
...
