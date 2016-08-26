GCC roadshow duo tipped for rapid market reopening

Kuwait’s Burgan Bank will be the first to wrap up its roadshow. The A3/A+ rated borrower, which is targeting an inaugural senior dollar deal, will conduct final investor meetings in London on Monday.A banker involved in the deal said the response ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.