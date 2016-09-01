StanChart names CEOs for Thailand, Philippines

Plakorn Wanglee has been appointed CEO of Standard Chartered in Thailand and its representative offices effective September 1. He is based in Bangkok and reports to Ajay Kanwal, regional CEO, ASEAN and south Asia.Wanglee will be responsible for the overall business, building relationships with local ...
