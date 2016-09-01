China Huarong mandates banks for perp

Bookrunners include Agricultural Bank of China, ANZ, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, China Merchants Bank, China Minsheng Banking, Citic Securities, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Huarong Securities, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered Bank.The leads have arranged investor meetings in Hong Kong, together with conference calls ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.