Strong IOIs fuel Xi’an LGFV’s dollar ride

“It was a call from the market,” said a source close to the transaction. “We received strong interest from investors after the roadshow – so strong that we decided to accelerate the execution.“This was especially key ahead of the announcement of non-farm payroll numbers to take any ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.