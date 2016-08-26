Vitol tightens pricing again, bookrunners revealed

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Dutch-based commodity trading firm Vitol has launched its $8bn refinancing with 21 bookrunning mandated lead arrangers, the borrower has also tightened margins from last year's rate, according to one banker.

