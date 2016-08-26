Vitol tightens pricing again, bookrunners revealed
Dutch-based commodity trading firm Vitol has launched its $8bn refinancing with 21 bookrunning mandated lead arrangers, the borrower has also tightened margins from last year's rate, according to one banker.
ABN Amro, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, BNP Paribas
, Citi
, Commerzbank
, Rabobank, Crédit Agricole
, Credit Suisse
, DBS, Deutsche Bank
, HSBC
, ING, JP Morgan
, Lloyds, Mitsubishi UFJ
, Mizuho
, Royal Bank of Scotland
, Société Générale
, Standard Chartered,
...
