Vanishing yields could put ECB in a bind — Moody’s

The ratings agency said in a report published on Thursday that a low spread environment and economic fragility will limit investor confidence in the small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) that the ECB is hoping to stimulate funding for.“Lower speculative-grade spreads would probably be negative for smaller ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.