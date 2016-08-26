Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Vanishing yields could put ECB in a bind — Moody’s

As the European Central Bank’s corporate sector purchase programme (CSPP) pushes investors into more highly levered, smaller companies, the yields they chase will disappear, erasing the incentive that the regulator hopes will result in an increased flow of credit to small businesses in Europe, a Moody’s report says.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 03:45 PM

The ratings agency said in a report published on Thursday that a low spread environment and economic fragility will limit investor confidence in the small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) that the ECB is hoping to stimulate funding for.

Lower speculative-grade spreads would probably be negative for smaller ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 29 Aug 2016
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 98,746.56 360 6.37%
2 JPMorgan 95,869.49 356 6.18%
3 Citi 84,235.97 337 5.43%
4 Deutsche Bank 70,599.67 249 4.55%
5 Barclays 69,387.97 259 4.47%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 BNP Paribas 15,981.42 72 7.45%
2 Deutsche Bank 15,667.73 49 7.31%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,438.78 43 6.73%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,406.34 64 6.25%
5 Barclays 13,198.29 43 6.16%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 Goldman Sachs 5,027.09 25 10.60%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,009.34 30 10.56%
3 Citi 4,119.78 13 8.69%
4 Barclays 3,601.58 19 7.59%
5 JPMorgan 2,803.14 20 5.91%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 JPMorgan 19,800.31 147 11.07%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,389.63 118 9.72%
3 Barclays 15,694.41 95 8.77%
4 Goldman Sachs 15,523.50 95 8.68%
5 Deutsche Bank 15,320.36 90 8.56%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 Deutsche Bank 16,880.83 41 6.48%
2 BNP Paribas 16,468.78 63 6.32%
3 Barclays 15,847.21 44 6.08%
4 HSBC 13,691.31 58 5.25%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,379.31 59 5.13%